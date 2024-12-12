

The Kings finish their state trip in Italy today. Before leaving for Naples, Mrs. Letizia She has attended a meeting alone at the headquarters of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations). For this meeting, once again, the Queen has opted for italian fashionjust as she did at the gala dinner where she debuted an elegant Max Mara dress. The wife of Felipe VI has added three pieces by the Italian designer to her wardrobe Alberta Ferretti.

It is an elegant tweed set, one of Doña Letizia’s favorite fabrics. Upon her arrival the Queen wears a double-breasted coat, with side slits, the price of which on the firm’s website is 2,155 euros. Under the coat, she wore an original jacket and skirt, also made of black tweed. The tailored jacket with buttons and openings has a price of 1,560 euros. For its part, the skirt, midi-length and slightly flared, incorporates pockets and could have been modified to adjust the length. On the website the design is longer and has a price of 690 euros.