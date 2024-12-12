He King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia They arrived in Italy last Tuesday, on the occasion of their state visit. And, after different official events, including a gala dinner with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, this Thursday they will end their stay to resume their agenda of commitments in Spain.

While Infanta Sofía prepares for her first solo actwhich will take place on Friday afternoon at the Royal Palace of Madrid and where she will preside over the presentation of the eponymous photography awards, Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI have attended their last event in Italy, specifically in Naples. There they enjoyed a ceremony held at the San Carlos Theater, in which the king was invested as Doctor Honoris Causa from the Federico II University of Naplescoinciding with the VIII centenary of its foundation, within the scope of its official trip that ends today.

For this event, the queen has once again opted for Spanish fashion, after wearing Italian brands for two days. In this sense, Mrs. Letizia has worn an outfit from The 2nd Skin It consists of a classic white blouse, with a shirt collar and long sleeves, as well as a taffeta skirt with embroidered sequins and a flared fit in champagne color.

King Felipe VI (c) and Queen Letizia (i) with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella (2d), during a ceremony held this Thursday at the Teatro San Carlos in Naples, in which King Felipe will be inaugurated as Doctor Honoris Causa from the Federico II University of Naples, coinciding with the VIII centenary of its foundation, within the scope of his official trip that ends today EFE / Chema Moya

The look belongs to the spring-summer 2025 collection from the Madrid-based brand that has already been worn by other renowned women such as Elsa Pataky, Eugenia Silva and Jennifer Lopez.

The queen completed the look with a white jacket, a Magrit bag short handle in a ‘nude tone and pumps, while for makeup she has opted for naturalness with eye shadow in earth tones and pink lipstick. Without a doubt, it is an impeccable style with which The queen says goodbye to Italy in stylethus demonstrating their taste and elegance when it comes to dressing.





