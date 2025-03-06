Don Felipe and Doña Letizia They inaugurate this Wednesday Arcomadridthe International Contemporary Art Fair of Spain in its 44th edition that, since its creation in 1982, constitutes one of the main platforms of the contemporary art market.

Arcomadrid It is celebrated from March 5 to 9, 2025 In the IFEMA-Madrid fairgrounds (Pavilions 7 and 9) and has the Amazon as a central project, which intends to “unite past and future through the galleries and their essential relationship with artists and collectors”, as reported from the Royal House.

One more year, the event will bring great names of international gallery. Also, the 2025 edition “will once again present artistic content with the galleries of General program, as the main axis of the fairselected by the Organizing Committee, “details the Royal House.

The kings of Spain have become essential guests of The first day of the iconic art fair And, of course, this year they have not lacked the appointment either. For the occasion, Queen Letizia, who always has more risky styles to this event, for this year has chosen a look starring A daring red leather jacket.

Doña Letizia’s new red leather jacket

It’s about Una piece ‘cropped’, straight cut, long sleeve, shirt neck and central buttons closure. The design belongs to the most ‘premium’ collection of the firm Mangoone of the queen’s favorites.

It is made of sheep skin and It has an original price of 199.99 euros. However, in this tone it is totally exhausted, although we can find in almost all sizes (from the XS to L) (Ref. 87094074).

Madrid, 05/03/2025.- The Kings Felipe VI (D) and Letizia (c) preside over Wednesday the inauguration of the 44th edition of the International Fair of Contemporary Art, Arco, which is held in the IFEMA enclosure of Madrid. EFE/ Juanjo Martín EFE agency | EFE

Doña Letizia has completed this styling with Adjusted high -shot black pants and sensible heel shoes. While as a makeup he has preferred to give all the prominence to clothing and look look Very natural.

