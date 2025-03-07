03/07/2025



Updated at 11: 03h.





After his visit to Arco, the kings Felipe VI and Letizia last night had another inescapable appointment on their agenda, the Concert tribute to the victims of terrorismwhich was held at the National Music Auditorium. The queen opted for a solemn black styling composed of a coat dresseda very frequent garment in the royal closet that is perfect to go elegant in the winter season.

Doña Letizia wore a black dressed coat with golden buttons, that had acquired in one of the stores razed by the Dana in Valencia, specifically in Aloha Benetusserthat is still closed. The queen loves making winks through her garments, and this time, she wanted to remember all those affected by the torrential rains that swept several municipalities of the Valencian Community.

Combined it with a portfolio -type bag with golden detail and some New Magrit Shoes. This is the Cloé model, some ‘Kitten Heel’ dislocated with 4 centimeters of heel, manufactured in black suede and yellow gold, and that are for sale for 330 euros.

Doña Letizia with coat dressed in black and low -gold and golden dislocated shoes in the National Auditorium.



Gtres





Completed the styling with the Singularu star -shaped earrings which has already led on other occasions. This is the superstar gold bath model that is priced at 19.99 euros. On the ‘Beauty’ plane, he left his loose and smooth hair, and wore a minimalist makeup, with eye pencil, mask of transparent eyelashes and gloss on his lips.









The elegance of the coat dressed

The dress coat is a very common garment in the royal closet. In fact it is not the spring time Dona Letizia takes her. In the tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, held at the Westminster Abbey in 2022, he resorted to a green model, with a cross neckline, and that combined with a matching headdress.

Doña Letizia with coat dressed in green.



Gtres





But if there is a ‘royal’ that bets on numerous occasions for this styling, that is Kate Middleton. For years it was its favorite design, a way of going elegant and not going cold. The Princess of Wales has a large number of models in her closet in the most diverse colors.

Kate Middleton is the main flag of dressed coats.



Gtres





Hold maximum He has also taken the coat dressed on occasion, as last November in which he wore an original camel color model with side zipper.

Holland maximum with coat dressed in camel color, with more modern pattern.



Gtres





Another of the ‘royals’ with more style, has also worn the coat dressed. Rania de Jordan He chose a longer model in white, in an encounter with Queen Sonia of Norway.

Rania de Jordan with a coat dressed in bridal inspiration.



Gtres





The Coats dressed They are garments used, preferably, in ceremonies, such as weddings, or label events. Normally it is set designs that arrive below the knees and that are usually used closed. According to the neckline you can wear something underneath, as Mrs. Letizia did last night, which opted for a black top.