Queen Letizia wanted to participate this Saturday night in the tribute of the 50 years of Weekly report of Televisión Española that has broadcast a special program for the anniversary. “I feel great professional and intellectual modesty for the fact of addressing you on this day when public television pays tribute to Weekly report and to those who have written their history. I can only thank all the professionals who have helped us understand the world for 50 years, joining in the congratulations”, said the Queen in a message issued as soon as the program began, where she did not want to ignore her visit to it when it was a “a summer surrogate over 20 years ago.” “I went on tiptoe and with the illusion of being able to see that newsroom up close, which was always the dream of Information Science students, we all wanted to be news reporters. Weekly report”, he explained in a video recorded in what appears to be one of the offices of his residence in Zarzuela, with a shelf full of books as the main background. Queen Letizia acted as a substitute presenter for the format in the summer of 2000.

Doña Letizia, 50 years old, like the program to which she pays tribute, has also highlighted that, “in difficult years”, this informative program “contributed to the construction and consolidation of our democracy” and “to forge democratic values ​​and transfer them to public opinion”. “It is more than the informative reference of the recent history of Spain. It is the calm look of a careful approach. The information contrasted in depth, with context, the explanation of our time ”, she has assured. “Her reporting on her helped forge democratic values ​​and transfer them to public opinion. Since then, Weekly report He has not missed his appointment with Spanish society ”, added the wife of Felipe VI.

Of those reports that she has reviewed, Letizia has stopped at the story of the girl Omaira Sánchez, whose 60-hour agony with water up to her neck went around the world and became a symbol of the tragedy due to the avalanche caused by the eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Armero, a town in central Colombia. In this regard, she has said that this story continues to “shock” her because that girl was the same age as her when she saw that report at home with her family in Oviedo, a story that allowed her to “discover the value of serious and rigorous journalism.” .

Weekly report It is the oldest program on public television, as well as the oldest of its kind in Europe. It has remained on Televisión Española during the 14 legislatures of the Spanish Government and 16 directors and more than thirty presenters have passed through it, appearing to viewers almost always in the same time slot: Saturday nights. Today he has not broken his custom and has celebrated his half century at the foot of today with a special from the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao on La 1, hosted by the journalist Ana Blanco.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.