“Rural women with our queen.” It was the phrase that could be read on a sign held by several Totana neighbors at the gates of the Valle de Guadalentín complex, which hosts this Friday the VI Educational Congress on Rare Diseases. The women, who make up the Rural Women’s Association of Ralguero, arrived very early to see the Queen Letizia, who presided over the opening of the day. The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá; the Government delegate, José Vélez; and the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, along with several councilors, among other authorities.

The president of the aforementioned association, María Costa, managed to find the chief of staff of the Royal Household to deliver various products of the land, such as red pepper and a sample of vegetables. “We have already spoken with him so that he can send it to the Queen,” he remarked happily, while a large team of members of the Civil Guard established all the security measures.

Meanwhile, numerous authorities were accessing the school grounds. The Minister of Health, Juan Antonio Pedreño, and the head of the Department of Education, Mabel Campuzano, did not miss the appointment. Like some socialist mayors, such as Gaspar Miras (Mazarrón) and Mariola Guevara (Alhama de Murcia), who spoke with the secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa. “We come to support inclusion policies that manage biodiversity, and those that make family dramas visible,” said Conesa, who criticized that “The Region of Murcia needs more investment in science and research, since we are at the bottom of Spain».

For his part, the mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas, assured that “the celebration of this congress here, in El Paretón, is a historical milestone for our municipality. The fact that the Queen is coming fills us with pride; It is an honor “.

Around eleven in the morning, the president of the Community and his advisers, together with the Government delegate, formed the greeting line, waiting for Doña Letizia and Minister Celaá to arrive. The Queen arrived on time, at 11:30 a.m. as scheduled, and the children in the playground broke into applause. «Doña Letizia, here, here», Shouted many students with emotion, as well as many others who were in the classrooms that crowded the windows to see the Queen.

After entering the venue where the Congress was later to be held, Letizia went back to recess, also accompanied by the president of the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases, Juan Carrión, and other authorities. And he was greeting the little ones in the courtyard and also visited three classrooms.