The monarch is committed to a modern and youthful styling for the appointment with the art that is never lost



03/05/2025



The Kings have opened this Arco this afternoon, the International Contemporary Art Fair of Madrid, which is held until Sunday at the IFEMA fairgrounds. All eyes were put on Doña Letizia that usually looks original styles in this appointment with art. On this occasion he has chosen a Youth look in which the skin jacket and bag caught attention, both in burgundy color. King Felipe VI has opted for an impeccable diplomatic line tailor suit that has taken with a soft burgundy tie, thus combining his styling with that of the queen.

Doña Letizia has worn narrow and top pants in black. The color note has been put both of the jacket and the bag. He completed the styling with flat footwear, some tip dancers. As jewelry, ring slopes, in addition to the choretern ring.

Doña Letizia’s look in Arco.



As for his’ Beauty look, he wore his loose hair, with the molded tips and opted for his most common makeup: black -eyed pencil, mascara and a lip gloss.

Together with the Kings, the mayor of Madrid and the president of the Community of Madrid have also been. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has chosen, on the other hand, a black suit, composed of wide pants, which has taken with a belt of the same fabric as a sash, and a blazer.









He has combined it with a white shirt with an elegant detail: a belt as a loop.