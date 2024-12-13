12/13/2024



Updated at 11:23 a.m.





The Kings ended their state trip through Italian lands on Thursday afternoon in Napleswhere Don Felipe VI was invested with an ‘honoris causa’ doctorate. Mrs. Letizia He put the finishing touch stylistically with a new outfit from the Spanish brand The 2nd Skin Co. The Queen has been shining these days five very stylish looks and different from each other: upon his arrival in Rome, he dressed entirely in white, with a tailored suit that he combined with a coat and scarf of the same tone, and gold accessories. On the second day in the Italian capital, the wife of Felipe VI debuted a Carolina Herrera skirt and jacket set in baby pink, which she combined with shoes and a bag of the same tone. The last day started in Rome with a new premiere look, which once again paid tribute to the host country: an Alberta Ferretti tweed skirt suit, jacket and coatwhich she paired with a Gucci bag. And in the afternoon, in Naples, she recovered the Spanish brand, which she has already worn on other occasions, with a guest outfit in white and nude.

The Kings pose with the president of the Italian Republic in Naples.



Instagram @casareal





This is one of the models in the collection Spring/summer 2025 tabloza from The 2nd Skin Co. It consists of a white shirt with matching covered buttons and an elegant long, full skirt, made of nude-colored taffeta, with a waistband and small gathers at the top and adorned with crystals.

A ‘princess’ style that she also combined with a white blazer, and nude accessories: low-heeled pumps and matching bag, both by Magrit. She completed her look with small gold earrings, loose hair with waves at the ends, and makeup in earth tones.

It is not the first time that Queen Letizia has opted for the firm they lead Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández. The creatives designed the cobalt blue gala dress for the Monarch that she wore in Holland, on the occasion of the state trip to the country of tulips. She also wore a beautiful dress from The 2nd Skin at the 2021 Princess of Asturias Awards. The new outfit that debuted yesterday in Naples is a very successful proposal for wedding guests.