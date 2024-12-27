This Friday, the Royal House shared a compilation of images of the best moments of this 2024 of the Queen Letizia. The institution wanted to make a photo carousel highlighting moments as important as the Paris Olympic Games or the visit of the monarchs to the areas affected by DANA in the Valencian Community.

With the tenth anniversary of the proclamation of King Felipe VI As a backdrop, the regent can be seen in some of the visits or events she has participated in this year, such as her cooperation trip to Guatemala in which the main objectives were to make women, mental health and malnutrition visible.

Events such as those held in the Armed Forces Daywhere you can see the regent together with Felipe VI with the citizens in the background waving Spanish flags; others such as the celebration of Paris Olympic and Paralympic Gameswhere Letizia was present for several days and where a selfie with Teresa Peraleswho won his 28th Paralympic medal, including a Spanish record (1:10.95 minutes); one of her work meetings with the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) as honorary president or greeting citizens at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol during the celebrations for the ten years of her reign.

Although not all of them represent happy moments. Among the twenty photos the Royal House also wanted to add the moment in which the regent hugs a woman victim of DANA that hit Valencia on October 29 and left 231 dead and four missing in total. In the image, Letizia is seen in Paiporta, with her clothes stained with mud after several citizens charged against the procession and comforting the neighbor, who clings to the queen between sobs.

There are also no shortage moments with his two daughterswhich appear in several of the photographs, such as in the event on July 3, when Princess Leonor graduated from the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, known as La General, receiving from the hands of her father, King Felipe VI, the ensign’s office. Another of the images that stand out next to the heiress is one in which they appear hugging.





This is the first year in which the Royal House has activated a Instagram accountwhich currently has almost 800,000 followers, where they share moments experienced by the royal family. In this way, all the acts of the kings and their daughters are reflected and visible to a wide community of followers that continues to grow.