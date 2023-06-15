Seven years after the signing of the peace agreements in Colombia between the Government and the FARC guerrillas, the country is different. Not so much because violence has disappeared, which it hasn’t, but because Colombian society has undergone a process of integration that few countries have experienced. The challenge of adding to civil society some 13,000 ex-combatants who left their weapons, the jungles and hiding in order to abandon a half-century war has not been easy. Aid and public programs have been essential. Several projects financed by Spanish cooperation funds help peace signatories every day to build a new life. Queen Letizia has met some of them in the last two days in Cali and Cartagena, stories of war and peace that have moved her.

This has been Doña Letizia’s eighth cooperation trip and, as she recognized in 2015 in Central America, in what was her first official solo trip as Queen of Spain, the trips organized by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID ) are the ones he enjoys the most. The Queen was received this Wednesday at the workshop school in Cali by fifty women who have presented her business initiatives. Upon arrival, she participated in a “harmonization ritual” led by three young Nasa indigenous people to welcome her: “We have a gift for the Queen with a lot of love, because love has many ways of expressing itself.” And she was given a beaded bracelet that she wore on her wrist.

Doña Letizia, a journalist by profession, likes to ask about each story, each program or initiative. The women chosen to explain her projects were waiting for her between nervous and embarrassed. The presence of a queen impresses, but she is interested in what she hears and the red vest of the Spanish cooperation that she has worn these days – the same one that a large part of the entourage was wearing – helps to break down some barriers. One woman even told him about making ancient drinks with aphrodisiac effects. Her confidence made the monarch laugh.

The visit to the workshop school was accompanied by a smell of fresh mint that served to scare away the numerous mosquitoes that flew over this park in the Pacific city, with its humid and sticky heat. The homemade repellent, which was passed from hand to hand in spray bottles, also caught the attention of the Queen, who wanted to know what it was made of. “He cooks the mint, the prontoalivio and another secret,” they explained to him. “And nothing itches anymore, right? Well, I’ll take it with me, ”she said after spraying her hands.

The entourage had arrived somewhat late for the appointment, in the midst of the time measured to the millimeter of these official visits, but that did not seem to matter to Doña Letizia, who did not dodge the photos that they asked for or the improvised gifts. A brooch, a packet of coffee or a small souvenir woven in the traditional way. In the morning she had visited a coffee plantation led by several families of ex-combatants. And the day before, in Cartagena, she visited various training centers and water and sanitation development projects, accompanied by the Colombian first lady, Verónica Alcocer.

Spain has had cooperation projects in Colombia for three decades, but the relationship between the two countries is now going through one of its most fluid moments. In the last ten months, Felipe VI attended the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá; the Colombian president was received in Spain by the King and Queen and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in what was the only state visit of the year to Spain; and now Queen Letizia has dedicated her annual cooperation trip to the country, an initiative started by Doña Sofía in 1997.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.