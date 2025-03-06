We have gone from doing the tie knot to the boys, a more macho gesture for many, to knot it in our jacket costumes. This kind of fashion rope that the RAE describes as “especially masculine” is a trend in women’s looks ( … There are a hundred examples in the parades of this spring-summer season 2025 and many others in those that come from autumn-winter 2025) and although the top signator does not like much, there is no choice but to talk about it.

The last to join this fashion has been the Queen Letiziawho has dressed in his diplomatic line suit (from the French firm Sandro) a ties ‘lavallière’ knotted as if it were a tie, although it is actually a handkerchief. The surprising, unusual, Stylistic wink of Doña Letizia has been the most ingenious, because, in addition to sitting good, he has achieved thanks to Outfit to give more visibility to the 27th edition of the Day of Rare Diseases.

Queen Letizia with a Sandro suit and the Spring-Summer 2025 parade by Saint Laurent.



The game between the masculine of the garments and the female hairstyle of His Majesty reminds me a lot of a Spring-Summer 2025 parade look of Saint Laurent. The French firm’s model moves along the catwalk with the loose hair, as the Spanish sovereign has done for the stage of the act held in Oviedo.

Both wear a cross jacket and knotted in the first button, as the male standards for this type of garments send. The regulation says that it only unbrusted when you who saw it will sit, it is then when it is open. That is why the pose of Nicole Kidman It is an incorrectness. It is also a mistake how it puts your thumbs in your pocket. If we look at the Emporio Armani parade look, corresponding to the autumn-winter 2025 season, presented a few days ago in Milan, we see that the gesture wants to become a precept for women by repetitive. However, it is not stylish, on the contrary, it appears relieved, tears and chulesco.

Nicole Kidman in a Saint Laurent suit at the critics awards and look of autumn-winter 2025 of Emporio Armani.



Call me classic, casposa or rancia, but I prefer the correction of a jacket buttoned in the first eye button and calm hands, outside or completely hidden in the pockets.

I can’t with the look of Laura Escanes in the front Row of the Yolancris parade during the last call of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. Among the disseminated feathers, the tie, transparencies and long sleeves, the outfit is deranged and nothing flattering.

DSQUARED2 and Laura Escanes in the Yolancris Front Row Row.



Putting to attract attention and to play opposites radically, here I leave a good contrast and not that of Laura Escanes. The soup is found in the Autumn-Winter Parade 2025 DSQUARED2 In Milan. Less than a month ago, the Dean and Dan Caten twins celebrated 30 years of life of their fashion brand and attended icons like Madonna or the famous Rock Kiss band as a stylistic inspiration. The disparity between hair, make up, suit and platforms is as shocking as attractive.