Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía attended the Sydney stadium this Sunday to watch the final of the Women’s World Cup that the Spanish team played against England. And after the victory, Doña Letizia and her daughter ended up on the pitch celebrating the title with the players, skipping all protocol. The Royal House had wanted to accompany the players who, match after match, have confirmed the emergence and professionalization of women’s football and excited the country thanks to their qualification for the final. Princess Leonor, however, was unable to attend after she was admitted, on Thursday, to the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. Neither did King Felipe VI, who begins the round of consultations for the investiture in Madrid on Monday.

A few minutes before the game began, the Queen and her young daughter spoke to the RTVE cameras: “It is a joy and it is exciting to be here today, in Sydney, to support and accompany the players and the entire coaching staff in a final that is making all of Spain vibrate”, said Doña Letizia visibly moved. “I believe that on our side is the ability to overcome obstacles, work, effort, the desire to win and hopefully luck will also be with us… but regardless of what happens, they are already champions”, assured. For her part, the Infanta Sofía added that she was “looking forward” to the start of the game and “above all, go to the locker room afterwards to congratulate them no matter what.”

Aitana Bonmatí receives the congratulations from the Infanta Sofía after collecting her trophy as the best player in the World Cup from the hands of the Queen. WILLIAM WEST (AFP)

Mother and daughter were very excited and closely followed the match from the box, supporting the players. “Champions!! Champions!! World Champions!! You are the best soccer players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY! Thank you, @SEFutbolFem, for making all of Spain vibrate”, the Royal Family wrote on their Twitter account shortly after the end of the game that gave victory to Spain.

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía, in the box during the final. JAIMI JOY (REUTERS)

At the end, after the victory of Spain, which has become world champion thanks to a goal from Olga Carmona, Queen Letizia and the Infanta Sofía have gone down to the field. Both have climbed to the podium with the rest of the authorities, and have greeted and congratulated the players effusively, with hugs and without protocols involved, one by one. The Queen has been in charge of giving Aitana Bonmatí the trophy as the best player in the championship. Doña Sofía, meanwhile, carried a Spanish flag in her hands. Letizia has not been able to hide her joy, posing with the players in the group photograph, with the cup, which she has not hesitated to raise.

Later, Doña Letizia joyfully received a Spanish team shirt with her name on it, while the champions, in a circle, chanted it, as well as a bit of a formal “Que bote la Reina!”. And Doña Letizia has not hesitated to jump. Infanta Sofía, wrapped in the Spanish flag, has also received her shirt. Mother and daughter – the infanta with her Red jersey already on – later went up to the stands to greet some of the fans who watched the final at the Sydney stadium. Among the audience was, for example, Elsa Pataky. The Spanish actress, who has been accompanied by her husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, has celebrated both the goal and the victory of the Spanish team on their social networks.

Queen Letizia holds the national team shirt with her name, accompanied by Infanta Sofía (showing the World Cup) and the rest of the players and the technical team. Mark Baker (AP)

It is not the first time that the Queen and the Infanta show their support for the Spanish soccer team. Doña Letizia has always supported women’s football, although in the past she has been blamed for various absences in key matches. In 2019, he made history by awarding the Copa de la Reina, the first time a member of the Royal Family had done so, despite the fact that this competition has been held since 1983. In June, he visited the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas to bid farewell and wish the team luck as they prepared before they left for Australia and New Zealand. The Queen assured them on that occasion that they would take “to those lands so far away the affection of an entire country.” He was not wrong: “I know that you are aware of the expectation that you generate and the illusion that I hope you feel from so many people who support you, encourage you and love you,” he said, and encouraged the players to do what they knew best to do, “which is to play soccer. To football, without labels”. Doña Letizia was presented with a shirt with her name and a captain’s bracelet that, smiling, she did not hesitate to put on. She also chatted animatedly with the players.

For her part, the Infanta Sofía is a great fan of football, a sport she has practiced, and this same year she accompanied the king in the Cup final held in Seville. Together with her sister, Princess Leonor, she also attended a match of the Spanish team in the Eurocup held last year in England, at the Brentford Community stadium, where the Spanish players reached the quarterfinals after defeating to Denmark. It was the first trip abroad that they made on behalf of the Royal Family without her parents. Both were accompanied in the box by the Minister of Culture and Sport, Miquel Iceta, and the President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. With the latter they could be seen chatting animatedly during the game. At the end of the meeting, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía went down to the changing rooms to congratulate the football players. They could be seen posing for some photos and distributing hugs and congratulations, in a relaxed attitude. The selection, for its part, gave the sisters two shirts with their name printed and the number 10. Both posed smiling with their gifts in a photo that the Casa del Rey disseminated on social networks.

Queen Letizia in the company of FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, at the Sydney stadium minutes before the start of the women’s World Cup final. JAIMI JOY (REUTERS)

There has not been, however, representation by the British royal house. A fact that has aroused some criticism and that practically forced Prince William of England, president of the English Football Association (FA), to apologize on social networks. In the video, the successor to the British crown appeared sitting on a garden bench with his eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. “Lionesses” (lionesses, in Spanish), begins by saying William of England, referring to the name by which the team is called; “I want to send you the best of luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of all you’ve accomplished and the millions of people you’ve inspired here and around the world.” A smiling Carlota, with a soccer ball in her hands, adds: “Good luck, lionesses.”