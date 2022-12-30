“I am happy and grateful to receive this title. I will not consider the knighthood so much as a reward, but more as an assignment – an assignment – for me to keep fighting for justice,” said the guitarist. And to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice. I will try to be worthy – to be that knight in shining armor.”

Every year, the British monarch publishes the so-called New Year Honors list, which lists Britons who have been of important importance to the country in the past year. It is the first time that King Charles has published this list. Four female football players and their Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, among others, are also on the list because of their win at the European Championship. Wiegman becomes Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).