Prince Philip, consort of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, is extremely disappointed with the wife of his grandson Prince Harry Meghan Markle. As the edition writes The sun citing royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is annoyed that former American actress Meghan chose to “have a voice of her own” instead of supporting her husband and helping him develop the monarchy.

Philip himself, after his wife ascended the throne in 1952, abandoned his military career, devoting himself entirely to serving the crown. And he cannot understand why Markle could not do the same. This violates his concept of a sense of duty. At one time, Philip said to the mother of Prince Harry Princess Diana: “This is not a popularity contest. We must work together. “

Elizabeth’s husband refused in January of this year to take part in negotiations over the future of the eager for independence Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He even defiantly left Sandringham Palace, where the family council was then meeting, before Harry’s arrival. And in general, he does not want to deal with his grandson’s wife anymore after Megan and Harry officially refused to fulfill their official duties.

Prince Philip only in 2017 ceased to perform public duties assigned to him personally as a member of the royal family due to health conditions. Since 1952, Prince Philip has hosted 22,219 solo royal events.

Insiders have previously reported that Philip is saddened by the fact that “some young family members” do not share his values. And he is outraged by their behavior – mainly because Harry and Meghan’s actions upset the queen. He accused his grandson and his wife of disrespect for Elizabeth II. And he does not understand at all what they lacked in life, and why they assured that it was so hard for them – they had a wonderful home, a healthy son and a unique opportunity to change the world for the better by doing charity work.

301

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter