Queen Elizabeth will spend her first Christmas without Prince Philip with her son Charles and wife Camilla in Windsor Castle. This was announced by a spokesperson for Clarence House, the official residence of the heir to the British throne. It is not yet known where Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, with his wife Kate and three children will be at Christmas.

Faced with the new wave of covid infections in Great Britain, the queen canceled the traditional pre-Christmas lunch with the extended family, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday. And as she had already done last year, the sovereign he also renounced to move to Sandringham Castle as a “precaution”, preferring to stay in Windsor, where he spent much of the year.

Normally the Queen spent Christmas with her family in Sandringham, Norfolk, and was greeted by the crowd when she went to mass at St Mary Magdalen’s Church on 25 December. But once again he had to give it up because of the covid, in a difficult year in which she lost her husband Filippo, who died on April 9 after more than 73 years of marriage. In the autumn, the 95-year-old queen had to give up attending some public events after a brief hospitalization in October, with the doctors who imposed her rest.