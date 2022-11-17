After having reigned for about 30 years over his nation and his people, the Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at her residence in Balmoral. Following her disappearance, numerous indiscretions have emerged regarding the case of the inheritance which will not be destined entirely to Carlo. Let’s find out together who are the other royal members who will receive part of the treasure.

Although it has been a few months since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her will it remains secret to this day. Most people wonder who the prestigious will go to jewelry collection adored by the Sovereign. To bring out some more details on the matter were some sources which reveal that Her Majesty would have changed the content of his wishes in recent times.

The Queen enjoyed two collections of jewels: one owned by her and another belonging to the Crown. As for the private collection of His Majesty, includes personal purchases, private inheritances and prestigious gifts. According to some, the Sovereign would have made the decision to distribute these assets among the various members of his family and not to cede them exclusively to his son Charlesthe current King.

In fact, part of the treasure will also be destined for Camilla and Kate Middleton. Not surprisingly, recently Prince William’s wife sported a complete with pearls. It’s about the earrings from Bahrain and one choker necklace with four ends closed in the center by a diamond brooch.

The Sovereign had worn this necklace on the occasion of a state banquet in Bangladesh in the year 1983. Instead, as far as the earrings are concerned, they represent a prestigious gift dating back to hers marriage with the Prince Philip in the year 1947.