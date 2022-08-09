





The British crown is looking for interested parties to run a pub and restaurant on royal land in the county of Norfolk, in the eastern part of England.

The place is called the Sandringham Estate and is on a country estate that served as the residence for four generations of British monarchs dating back to 1862. Today, some products are using real fame to enter the market such as Sandringham Gin, made with herbs from the own property; Sandringham beers, sold in the gift shop; and condiments.

The place where the pub will be was a social club opened at the turn of the 20th century, still under the reign of Edward VII. It was closed in 2020 during the pandemic and will not be reopened due to the drop in the number of partners.

The announcement reinforces that the next tenant invests time and money in the location and also has a plan to engage with the local community.

In addition to the main bar area, the venue also has a reception area, private function room, garden room, a snooker room and outdoor space. The upper floor has three bedrooms that can be used as a residence or rented out to visitors. Another noteworthy point is that the Sandringham Estate as a whole attracts over half a million visitors a year.







