Queen Elizabeth is going through a difficult period, after her health problems, even her Christmas seems to be at risk. In fact, the sovereign will have to review her plans for the Christmas holidays given the increasingly stringent anti-Covid measures.

In United Kingdom unfortunately, Omicron cases are increasing day by day; this led the country to decide to include standards increasingly stringent, especially for the Christmas time.

Even the royals will have to deal with the restrictions imposed during the upcoming holidays; precisely for this reason, in the offices of Buckingham Palace the first meetings have begun to understand how to organize this Christmas.

After having had to cancel last year’s celebrations, the Queen promised herself to organize a memorable party in Sandringham with all the Royal Family. Day after day, however, the Christmas imagined by the Sovereign seems to fade more and more!

Read also: Queen Elizabeth canceled Christmas in Sandringham?

After the‘absence almost certain of Harry and Meghan, the Queen will also have to reconsider the number of guests to her party given the restrictions recently imposed in the UK.

Lunch on December 21st confirmed

The Queen apparently however, despite the numerous unexpected events she did not allow herself to be discouraged; Elizabeth II in fact, he recently confirmed the usual pre-holiday lunch in Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday 21 December, some members of the Royal Family will gather to celebrate the start of holiday season. Unexpected Slavic then, two days later the Sovereign will fly to Sandringham (the Christmas residence) which from Friday 24 will begin to host children, grandchildren and relatives strictly in order of importance.

The Queen therefore has no intention of giving up the usual Christmas celebrations! Now all that remains is to see who will decide to to exclude given the limitations imposed. Who do you think will choose among the relatives?