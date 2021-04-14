The British National News Agency said that Queen Elizabeth resumed her royal duties on Tuesday, four days after the death of her husband Prince Philip, with her participation in an event marking the retirement of the chief of staff of the royal court.

The British agency added that the Queen hosted a ceremony marking the retirement of Earl Bell, Chief Secretary of the Royal Court.

Prince Philip, who had been with the Queen throughout her 69-year-old throne, died in Windsor Castle last Friday at the age of 99. A funeral will be held for him next Saturday.

Prince Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, married Queen Elizabeth in 1947.

In recent years, the Queen has curtailed her official engagements and transferred many of the royal supervisory duties and functions to Prince Charles, his son William, and other prominent members of the royal family. But it still performed the most symbolic royal tasks such as opening Parliament.

Last Sunday, Prince Andrew, the Queen’s son, said she had been patient in the face of a loss she said had “left a big void in her life.”

Despite the void that occurred in her life after Prince Philip’s departure, aides and royal experts have long said that such events would not push the Queen, the world’s oldest and longest-serving monarch, to abdicate the throne to her son and heir Prince Charles.