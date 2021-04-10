Queen Elizabeth II decided to go into a state of mourning that will last 8 days for her husband, Prince Philip, the “beloved Prince”, who died Friday at the age of 99.

According to British sources, according to Sky News, the Queen will not perform any royal or personal duties, nor will she grant royal approvals, during the eight days of mourning.

After the eight days, the country will continue to be in formal state of mourning, for a period of 10 days, during which flags will be lowered to the middle of the mast.

There will also be mourning for a period of 30 days, by the royal family, as the royal guards will appear with a black ribbon on their arms during the period.

In the coming weeks, members of the royal family in black are expected to mourn Prince Philip.

A number of television stations will also stop showing comedy and satirical programs, in solidarity with the state of mourning in the country.

According to British sources, Philip requested that there not be a royal funeral, but a private military funeral with limited attendance.

The funeral is expected to be attended by family members and a few heads of state, and unlike royal weddings, television cameras will not be allowed into the church.

On the same day, however, he will receive extensive television coverage in both the UK and around the world.

The date and place of the upcoming funeral for the “beloved” prince has not yet been determined.