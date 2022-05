Buckingham Palace justified that the monarch has been facing mobility problems; the other two times she missed the ceremony, she was pregnant| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Opening Ceremony of the British Parliament, which has not happened since 1963.

At the event, which formally marks the start of a session of the UK Legislature, the monarch traditionally delivers a speech, which this time will be delivered by Prince Charles, this Tuesday (10).

Elizabeth, 96, has been struggling with mobility issues, which have forced her to cancel several public appearances recently. British monarch since 1952, she had only failed to attend the ceremony twice, in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant.