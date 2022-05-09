Due to health problems, the British Queen Elizabeth (96) will not be able to attend the traditional opening of the British parliamentary year tomorrow. Problems with her mobility have returned, Buckingham Palace reports.

“The Queen, in consultation with her doctors, has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She will be replaced by her son and heir, Prince Charles. He will now deliver the British Speech from the Throne. Prince William will also be in attendance.

According to British media, Elizabeth is missing the annual ceremony for the first time in 59 years. She became queen in February 1952, seventy years ago. She was also unable to attend in 1959 and 1963, then because she was pregnant.

Queen’s Speech

Not the Queen, but Charles is now coming to Westminster to take the Queen’s Speech to read. This speech sets out the government’s key policies for the coming year. This year’s speech will be about economic growth and the recovery after the corona pandemic. After the speech, parliamentarians will debate the announced policy. See also UN Secretary-General Guterres calls the world climate report a "document of shame" - but there is hope

The 96-year-old monarch has attended only a handful of public events in recent months and is no longer in public appearances due to her health. In October, she was hospitalized overnight due to undisclosed health complaints. The palace declined to provide details about the condition. Since then, the queen has been slowing down, but she should be feeling fine. She continued to perform her duties virtually.

At the beginning of June, the royal family wants to celebrate with a holiday weekend that Elizabeth has been on the throne for seventy years. At which activities of the anniversary the head of state himself will be present, will be announced shortly before the events.

Browse the life of the British Queen in the interactive timeline below:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Mercedes one step closer to Tesla