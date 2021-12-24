Queen Elizabeth, 95, launched her own Christmas prosecco – despite the price, the drink was well received in the UK. The bottles are only 200 ml, enough for just one cup, and cost 15 pounds each (R$114).

The bottles have a festively decorated label and feature a prosecco with 11% alcohol content produced in Italy, according to the English newspaper The Independent.

+ Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas in Windsor amidst Ômicron outbreak

The monarch will spend her New Year’s holidays in Windsor with the Prince of Wales, her son Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, her daughter-in-law Camila. Joining the party are Prince Andrew and his family, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and children.

The decision to stay in Windsor was a preventive measure after the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases caused by the new Ômicron variant.

The post Rainha Elizabeth launches a 200 ml bottle of Prosecco for R$ 114 first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

