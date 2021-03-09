She expressed Queen Elizabeth The second, today, Tuesday, about her “sorrow” for the difficulties faced by Prince Harry and his American wife Megan Markle.

The Queen confirmed that the couple’s allegations of racism “will be taken seriously.”

This came in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace today, in the first reaction to the statements made by the young couple in a television interview with the American journalist Oprah Winfrey.

“The issues raised, especially those related to racism, are worrying,” the statement added.

And Queen Elizabeth II added that “although some memories may differ, they will be taken seriously and the family will treat them out of the limelight.”

Prince Harry is the grandson of the Queen and his father, Prince Charles, the British heir to his wife, Princess Diana, who died in a traffic accident in the French capital Paris in 1997 after her separation from the crown prince.

Harry (36 years) and Megan Markle (39 years), who have lived in California for a year in the United States, attributed their withdrawal from the royal family to media pressure exerted on them and the racism of the British media.

Emotionally, Megan Markle recounted that the family refused to provide her with psychological help after the idea of ​​suicide.

Among the most controversial statements, Megan and Harry were talking about a conversation in which an unnamed party expressed “concern” about the color of their son Archie, who is now 22 months, while Megan was pregnant.