Queen Elizabeth is now 95 years old

Queen Elizabeth of Britain completes her ninety-fifth year today, Wednesday .. But there will be no public celebrations on this occasion, which comes days after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947, died on April 9 at the age of 99. He was accompanied by the royal family at a funeral held last Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic, the Queen sat alone during the farewell mass of the Emir, who she described as having “strength and support.”

Queen Elizabeth, the world’s tallest king, will remain on the throne at Windsor Castle during her birthday, which usually passes with little or no ceremony.

But even these simple celebrations by the occasion will disappear this year with the state of mourning in the royal family over a period of two weeks .. The artillery will not be launched at the Tower of London or at Hyde Park in the capital, as it used to happen on the Queen’s birthday.

The Queen also celebrates an official birthday, with a larger ceremony taking place on the second Saturday in June.

Newspapers indicated that family members will visit the queen in the coming days to ensure that she does not remain alone while mourning her late husband.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying that all matters of the royal family after the funeral are private.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926 in Broton Street, in central London, and had never expected to be a queen. Her father, George VI, did not become king until his older brother Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.