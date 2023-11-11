EA former car belonging to Queen Elizabeth II was sold at an auction in England for twice the estimated price. The hammer fell at 118,000 pounds (134,600 euros), Charles Smalley from the auction house Iconic Auctioneers told the German Press Agency on Saturday upon request. He spoke of an “incredible result”. Experts originally estimated the Range Rover, built in 2004, at 50,000 to 60,000 pounds. Fees will be added to the selling price.

The monarch, who died in September 2022, drove the car herself, the auction house had previously emphasized. For example, she was behind the wheel at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2005. The Queen was known to enjoy driving herself around her properties.

According to the auction house, a collector noticed the car. He noted several changes that were typical of the cars used by the Queen. These include special concealed lighting like in civilian police cars and handles that make getting in and out easier, as well as a dog gate for transporting your beloved corgis. The fact that the car was in the Queen’s favorite color, Epsom Green, also spoke for its former ownership.

After a long search, the collector, who only bought the vehicle in the summer for 33,000 pounds, found proof in a video that the Queen herself once drove the car with the license plate BN04 EPU. In recent years, the vehicle has changed hands several times with 109,675 miles (176,500 kilometers) on the clock.







King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday

Meanwhile, major events were casting their shadows: in a few days King Charles III will be born. 75 years old. Charles, who lives with Queen Camilla in Clarence House in London, wants to celebrate this event on the eve of his birthday with a party with his peers at his country estate Highgrove in Gloucestershire. The guest list includes people who have rendered services to the community and who, like the king, were born in 1948 – i.e. who belonged to the post-war generation of baby boomers – reported the British news agency PA.



King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance commemorating the end of the First World War at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Image: Reuters



The afternoon tea on November 13th with live music and dancing will also celebrate the 75th anniversaries of the founding of the National Health Service (NHS) and the arrival of the first guest workers from the Caribbean (“Windrush Generation”) this year.

The King was born on November 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace in London as the eldest child of the future Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip. With the death of his mother on September 8, 2022, Charles automatically became king. No British monarch had spent longer in waiting to become heir to the throne than he, and none was older when he was crowned at the age of 74 in London’s Westminster Abbey.