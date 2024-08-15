Elizabeth Evans is not a household name, but she has flown alongside some of the most famous faces on the planet. Born in Birmingham, she was a British Airways stewardess from 1970 to 1998 and was part of the crew of the Concorde, the world’s first supersonic commercial airliner, in the 1980s and 1990s. At the time, many wanted to experience the thrill of flying at twice the speed of sound – the journey from London to New York took about three hours – but few could afford it, which is why Evans’ passengers included singers such as Rod Stewart and Cliff Richard, actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Swayze, and athletes such as tennis players Virginia Wade and Billie Jean King. But perhaps his most special trip was when he served as a member of the cabin crew for Queen Elizabeth II of England and Prince Philip of Edinburgh during their 1989 tour of Singapore and Malaysia, a trip whose memory is still alive thanks to small treasures that Evans saved and that are now up for auction.

Elizabeth II liked to drink a Martini before meeting her guests on royal flights and always ordered a particular type of mints – a box of Velamints – during take-off. The late monarch also liked to follow the route map while travelling and bring her own pillows on board. These royal flying habits, and many more, have come to light thanks to Evans’ niece, Jo Smallwood, who inherited an extensive collection of travel instructions, signed menu cards or autographs that her aunt carefully kept throughout her life. “I was aware of some of the things Elizabeth had kept from her career at British Airways, but nothing on this scale. She married late in life, moved to Devon and eventually to Hermanus in South Africa. I found the items there in her study after her death at the age of 70 in 2017. I came across them when I travelled to South Africa to organise the funeral,” explains Smallwood in Bidding information from Hansons Auctioneersthe British auction house that will put all these objects up for sale from this Friday, August 15, until August 20.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive in Kuwait on a ‘Concorde’ flight in February 1979.

Tim Graham (Photo Library/Getty)

“Having found this hidden treasure relating to my aunt’s career and her experiences with British Airways, especially the fantastic trips on the Concorde and the service to the Queen, I found it sad that none of that had seen the light of day. I think this collection is a little piece of history that someone should share and enjoy.” Among these treasures there are also autographs and menus signed by the aforementioned celebrities.

The collection is expected to fetch between £400 and £600 (€466 and €700 at current exchange rates). The lots also include: various letters relating to the work on the royal flight and documents from the company itself, British Airways, as well as folding maps showing the route and a framed certificate signed by the Queen in recognition of the service provided on the trip.

Thanks to all this, it has been learned that Elizabeth II not only travelled with a bed on board, but she liked it to be perfectly made, in accordance with the advice previously provided by members of her staff. If she fell asleep before landing, there were clear instructions not to disturb her sleep. Any guest accompanying her to dinner would be told what time cocktails would be served in the royal compartment and the queen would later be asked what wine she would like served with dinner.

Some of Elizabeth Evans’ British Airways stewardess memorabilia is up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers. Hansons

“Her Majesty likes to have a Martini before her guests arrive” and “Route map – Her Majesty likes to look at them” are some of the typewritten notes given to Evans and his colleagues before the important flight. They also reveal that canapés with cocktails were served before guests took their seats and reminded staff that the then Queen was to be served first. They were also warned not to pass through the royal cabin and to restrict all noise.

“That particular flight did not take place in the Concordebut Queen Elizabeth II followed its development closely. She enjoyed her first supersonic flight in 1977 and used the aircraft for state visits. Queen of Heaven [nombre con el que se conocía al Concorde] It was seen as a suitable transport for the queen of the Kingdom [Unido]. In 1991, Charles and Diana, then Prince and Princess of Wales, also flew on it during a trip to Oman and Pakistan,” Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, explains in the statement. Before that, in 1981, Evans had already served Charles and Diana on a British Airways flight, as evidenced by another lot consisting of three menus that the company prepared for their wedding that same year.

Portrait of Elizabeth Evans, British Airways stewardess between 1970 and 1998. Hansons

“It’s clear that Elizabeth was highly regarded by British Airways because she served some of the most important people in the world,” Hanson says. Among the many celebrity memorabilia is a black-and-white photo of her, Elizabeth Evans, dressed in her period stewardess uniform and smiling slightly. Another queen of the skies included in her trove of monarchs and stars.