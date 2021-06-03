Parades, street parties and a concert from Buckingham Palace are some of the activities that are already being orchestrated with a view to celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

This was announced by the British royal family through their social networks. “Her Majesty the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022,” says the post on Instagram.

“The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together and celebrate this historic milestone,” adds the post from the Royal family.

Activities for next year's Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth are already planned.

The Queen isabel II She has held the throne since 1952. She is the longest-lived queen in the history of the United Kingdom and will become the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee at the age of 96.

As the publication indicates, the event will officially begin with the parade known as Trooping the Color. For the weekend, the queen is scheduled to attend the Epsom Derby horse race and headlamp lights across the UK.

Also, the Platinum Party concert will be held at the Palace from Buckinham Palace. Part of the celebration also includes inviting citizens to open-air parties to commemorate the occasion; and to culminate the event on Sunday, a final parade will take place in the Palace.

