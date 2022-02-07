The Queen isabel II of England expressed Saturday in a message to the nation his “sincere wish” that Camilathe wife of the crown prince Charlesbe the queen consort.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the 95-year-old British monarch said on the eve of her 70-year reign.

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

In a written statement signed by Elizabeth R, he added that when Charles became monarch, he knew the British people would give him and Camilla “the same support that you have given me.”

Until now, it was assumed that the second wife of Prince Charles, 73, would be only the princess consort. The statement shows that the queen is planning what will happen after her death and that he has high regard for Camila, who married Carlos in a civil ceremony in 2005.

Camila, 74, was the longtime mistress of Prince Charles during his marriage to the popular Princess Diana, so it was not loved by the public. But the Duchess of Cornwall saw her public approval rating soar thanks to her numerous engagements.

In December, ISabel II named Camila Dame of the Order of the GarterBritain’s most prestigious knighthood, thus marking his growing role in the monarchy.

AFP