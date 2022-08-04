Queen Elizabeth II says the poor are at risk due to climate change

Climate change can particularly affect the poorest communities. Queen Elizabeth II reminded of the danger threatening the poor in a letter to the participants of the Lambeth Conference of Anglican Bishops, reports Independent.

“At the moment, the consequences of climate change threaten the lives of many people and communities, not least the poor and those who are unable to adapt to new conditions,” the monarch said. The Queen noted that the issue of global warming was of particular concern to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Lambeth Conference of Anglican Bishops meets every ten years. The event takes place at the University of Kent, Canterbury Cathedral and Lambeth Palace from 26 July to 8 August. This year, August 3rd has been set aside for prayer for the environment and discussion of related topics.

In 2021, Britain predicted a catastrophe due to climate change. The National Trust has warned of a significant increase in tree diseases due to global warming.