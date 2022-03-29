Elizabeth II has resolved the difficult balance of being a mother and a queen, or that of being a 95-year-old person with reduced mobility and the head of a nation that needs to be visible at key moments, through the subtle resource of a side door. About to begin this Tuesday the religious service of thanksgiving in tribute to Philip of Edinburgh, the monarch avoided the main entrance of Westminster Abbey and accessed the nearby access to the so-called Poets’ Corner, on the south flank of the enclosure. . In this way, she ensured a shorter route until she reached the first row, in front of the altar. And she could walk all that way, aided by a cane and leaning on the arm of her still favorite son, Prince Andrew.

It was the first public appearance of the Duke of York after his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him in an American court of having abused her on at least three occasions when she was a minor and was trapped in the ring of sex slaves of the American millionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Isabel queen has definitively separated Andrés from public life, and has stripped him of his military titles and royal patronage. Isabel mother has allowed her son to walk those meters with her, and to occupy a position in the front row, along with his brothers, in the tribute that the Duke of Edinburgh could not have almost a year ago, in April 2021, when passed away. Social restrictions due to the pandemic forced a reduced funeral mass in the chapel of Windsor Castle. The millions of people who have followed the ceremony through the BBC have verified that, in the private sphere, Elizabeth II saves a space for her son Andrés de ella.

The queen and her four children —Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo— have been accompanied by their respective partners, children and grandchildren. In addition, most of the ruling families of Europe have been present at the religious service. The kings of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, have been joined by Queen Margarita of Denmark; as well as the kings Carlos Gustavo and Silvia of Sweden; King Philippe and Matilde of Belgium; Kings William and Máxima of the Netherlands with the monarch’s mother, the former queen and now Princess Beatriz; Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg; Prince Albert of Monaco (without Charlene); and the crown prince of Bahrain. Ana María de Grecia has also joined the delegation, although without her husband Constantino, in poor health, and two of her children: Pablo, with her wife Marie-Chantal, and Felipe, with Nina Flohr. Kyril of Bulgaria, son of Simeon of Bulgaria, the country’s last king, was also present at the mass. The kings of Norway have been absent, with Harald sick with coronavirus. with Harald sick with coronavirus.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. Matt Dunham (AP)

Despite knowing beforehand, the absence of Henry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, has been notorious. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children live in California, USA, and have decided not to be part of this last farewell to Henry’s grandfather, who instead attended the small funeral officiated in April at Windsor Castle. Yes, his older brother, Guillermo, and his wife, Kate, have just arrived from their controversial tour of the Caribbean. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have come to the abbey accompanied by their two eldest children, Jorge and Carlota, aged eight and six, who have made their first hand kiss there.

In the service there have been readings and speeches and, finally, the national anthem has been played. For the occasion, the men have dressed in suits —despite the fact that uniforms were initially discussed, they were finally discarded—, while the women have chosen dark colors, some black and others, such as Elizabeth II, Camilla of Cornwall , Anne of England or Queen Letizia, dark green, a color that is a relief of mourning, not as solemn as black, and that is associated with Scotland, the land from which the title of the queen’s late husband comes. For the occasion, the wife of Felipe VI has worn a coat-dress accompanied by a small headdress in the same tone from the Balel hat shop in Madrid.