The British royal house has decided that it is not enough to “discuss with the family and in private” the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their interview with the American presenter, Oprah Winfrey. It was the most sensitive and potentially damaging topic of that conversation, and the only one that agreed with conservative and progressive British media on the urgency of a response. Elizabeth II has already taken the first steps and has commissioned a review, slow but firm, on the policies of racial, ethnic or sexual orientation diversity that are applied in the recruitment of staff at Buckingham Palace (residence of the Queen), Clarence House (residence and administrative center of Charles of England) and Kensington Palace (the framework that supports the work of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Dukes of Cambridge).

“The policies, procedures and programs already exist, but we have not seen the progress that we would have liked to see and we accept the need to do more and improve things,” admitted a source from the royal house to the Mail on sunday, the newspaper that has advanced the news. The Queen’s team will begin to seek the independent opinions of UK experts, business people and personalities to ascertain public perception of how Buckingham handles such a sensitive issue in the country as race. Among the planned plans is the idea of ​​hiring a “director of diversity” who can push the idea into the real fabric.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed, in their interview with Winfrey, that a member of the royal family had expressed concern about the future skin color of the baby Markle was expecting at the time. The couple took charge shortly after clarifying that the person responsible for those comments had not been neither the queen nor her husband, Felipe de Edimburgo. However, they left doubt in the air about the author of the comment, which was aggravated when Prince Henry confirmed to the presenter that the issue of racism had been a fundamental factor in his decision to leave the United Kingdom The interview caused a crisis of opinion and reputation that divided the British. The first response, contained but tepid, came through a statement from Buckingham Palace in which it was assured that “he took these accusations very seriously”, but that “the memories of what happened could vary”. Just two days later, it was Prince William who assured, when asked directly by a journalist, that “his family is not racist by any means,” with a visibly irritated tone.

Buckingham has now decided to redirect spirits with a comprehensive review of its diversity policies, which has yet to show whether it is a mere public relations exercise or a sincere effort to address the problem. In any case, it is not the only response to the earthquake caused by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal house is also proceeding with an internal investigation into accusations of workplace harassment made by several former employees against the Duchess of Sussex, who has described the matter as a new “smear campaign.”

And last Sunday, the weekly magazine of the newspaper The Sunday Times it dedicated its cover to a Prince William in full dress uniform and included an extensive report (“royal exclusive”, they announced) with direct access to the friends and collaborators of the second in line to the British throne. Ten years after his marriage to Kate Middleton, the magazine presents Guillermo as a man of his time who has calmly assumed the role that awaits him in the future, and recalls his interventions in support of the LGBT community in the United Kingdom, or the little reprimand he gave in his speech at the Bafta Awards to the British Film Academy about “the need to ensure greater diversity in the sector and in the awards, something that should not be the subject of discussion in these times.”