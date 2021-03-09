If there is a couple in British royalty that went through the most diverse stages, that is Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Boyfriends, eternal lovers and since 2005, a legal marriage.

They also had moments of social repudiation – in contrast to the admiration that Lady Di always generated – until they managed to climb a few steps in popularity.

The reality is that throughout these twists and turns the solidity between them seemed unshakable. Perhaps also as a reflection of its history.

Prince Charles and Camilla were married in a small ceremony in 2005.

Now, this last rule seems to have been left behind. In the midst of the uproar over the sayings of Meghan and Harry and the health situation of Philip of Edinburgh –Carlos’s father-, a new hurricane seems to come to them.

According to the information of the Star magazine, Carlos and Camilla they would be in a crisis or, at least, installed in separate residences.

“Being husband and wife is not nearly as exciting as life was at twenty”, “As the years have passed, the spark faded”, “Tensions are high”, are some of the phrases that indicates this source.

According to the same note, for some time they had chosen to use different bedrooms. Something that did not generate any inconvenience given the size of the royal palaces and the amount of amenities available. But the rumor is that now they directly inhabit different localities.

Lady Di married Prince Charles very young and their marriage was very unhappy.

Camilla’s move

The information is that Camilla would have carried some of her belongings from Clarence house to settle in the country house known as Highgrove House.

The official reason is that Camilla prefers to be close to her grandchildren and children, the result of her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Although, it is also said by the low that Stretcher sees Carlos too focused on his future as king.

Highgrove House, the house that Camilla Parker-Bowles would have chosen to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Something that doesn’t seem like a safe bet either. Since with her advanced age, Queen Elizabeth II did not take the option to step aside.

This could also have generated a distancing. Source Star say what Stretcher she would be furious for Carlos because he never faced his mother.

The Megxit effect

It is not illogical to imagine that the repercussions of the note from Prince Harry – Charles’ son – and Meghan Markle may have generated more tension.

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah had audience records. Fptp EFE.

At the height of the interviewee’s father and the unforgettable Lady Di, Camilla was more than disowned.

With the statements in the Oprah interview, some of the sensations of that moment returned to the center of the scene.

The relationship between Harry and Carlos

Among the phrases that remained resounding from the interview with Oprah, there are Harry’s sayings about his relationship with his father.

Harry said that he stopped answering his calls and did not show support for his family. “I’m really disappointed because he went through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie is his grandson.”

On the other hand, he added: “At the same time, I will always want it. But there is a lot of pain, and fixing that relationship will continue to be one of my priorities. “

Princes Harry and William have almost no bond, as of the Megxit.

The story of Camilla and Carlos

Carlos and Camilla had a brief romance in the early 1970s. He later did his military service and Camilla got engaged to Andrew.

For the royal family, Camilla was a woman without lineage and already with previous relationships.

Despite everything, they kept their parallel relationship unchanged. To such an extent that Lady Di in the famous interview in which she spoke of her marriage said the always quoted phrase: “There were three of us in my marriage, a crowd.”

He also said that he once confronted her and told her: “Don’t treat me like an idiot.”

Harry and Meghan moved into their new mansion in California. Photo Sotheby´s International realty.

