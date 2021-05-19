Queen Elizabeth II is saddened by the death of one of the two puppies They gave her to keep her company shortly before the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the British press reported on Wednesday.

“The queen is absolutely devastated,” said the newspaper The Sun citing a source from Windsor Castle, a royal residence located about 50 km west of London, where the 95-year-old monarch has lived since the start of the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth posed with her favorite dogs for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

“Everyone is sad that this has happened so soon after she lost her husband,” added the source.

Prince Philip died on April 9, a month short of his 100th birthday, leaving a “huge void” in the life of the sovereign, according to one of her sons, Prince Andrew.

Elizabeth II had found comfort walking her five-month-old cubs around the grounds of Windsor Castle, Muick and Fergus, who died unexpectedly, according to The Sun.

Queen Elizabeth took her beloved dog, Susan, on her honeymoon.

According to the press, it was Andrés, 61, who had given his mother the little dorgis (a cross between a dachshund and a corgi) in February to cheer her up after her husband’s hospitalization.

A LOVER OF THESE DOGS

The death of this five-week-old cub adds to the sadness that the queen has brought since the death of her husband, a duel she faces with the company of Muick and another dorgi, Candy, the last living descendant of the corgi Susan, which the monarch received as a gift when he turned eighteen.

Elizabeth II’s history with this breed of small dogs began when she was a teenager and fell in love with Dookie, a corgi that belonged to her father, George IV.

Queen Elizabeth II has a soft spot for corgis.

The queen wanted one for herself, so they gave Susan, who was so loved by the monarch that accompanied her on her honeymoon.

.Throughout her 69-year reign, Elizabeth II has owned more than 30 corgis, most of them related to Susan, who have kept her company in her duties on the throne, including the James Bond sketch she recorded for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, in which she appeared with three of his dogs.

THE QUEEN WAS A DOG BREEDER



The queen used to be a foodie corgis breeder, a short-legged Welsh breed, of which he still has an older dog named Candy. He had stopped raising them claiming his advanced age, but according to The Sun she was delighted with the new puppies.

The first corgi dog came into the family in 1933.

But it is not all bad news for the British royal family. On Wednesday Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatriz (32-year-old daughter of Andres) and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby for the autumn.

The couple tied the knot on July 17 in Windsor, in a low-key private ceremony delayed and curtailed by the pandemic.

This will be the 12th great-grandson of the monarch, after the daughter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting soon.

AFP and EFE agencies.

