With the recent triumph of her horse Fresh Fancy in a race, Queen Elizabeth II of England has achieved a record of victories and earned a figure close to 500,000 pounds. It took a great satisfaction for the sovereign, severely tried by a difficult year between the head shots of Harry and Meghan, the judicial troubles of the third son Andrea and the mourning for the death of the beloved Philip.

One of the few joys of Queen Elizabeth, in this very difficult moment for the English monarchy, he has hooves and gallops.

Is called Fresh Fancy and it’s Her Majesty’s horse, who swept the Kempton Park Racecourse.

2021 was the luckiest year of recent decades for the sovereign’s stables, which hadn’t won so much since 1988.

For Elizabeth II almost 500,000 pounds in 9 months thanks to horses

It must be said that horse racing also yields a lot not only in terms of moral satisfaction.

In fact, according to some estimates, Elizabeth II he would have obtained something like £ 460,000 from this sector in the last nine months.

With that of Fresh Fancy the seasonal victories obtained so far would rise to thirty, higher than the 29 in 2019. The record was broken and a new one was scored.

On closer inspection, then, the victories would be 32, because the queen – who is stationed for a few more days Balmoral, in Scotland – also had two champions in jumping.

Elizabeth II, thus, he was finally able to savor some little joy after a very difficult period.

The first shock came with the scandal’s interview Harry and Meghan to Oprah Winfrey.

In recent weeks the position of the third child has worsened Andrew, Duke of York, accused of sexual abuse by a woman who, at the material time, was a minor.

Meanwhile, in April, there was the hardest blow with the disappearance of the prince consort Philip.

Yet, tried by grief and pain, at the age of 95 the queen continues to remain a solid reference point for her family and her subjects.

