The British royal family reportedly supported the launch of a “listen and learn” exercise, in which its courtiers will meet for several weeks with company executives and significant others, with the aim of learning their views on how the monarchy can improve your representation of ethnic minorities, people with disabilities or diverse sexual options.

The news, attributed to an anonymous source, was published on Sunday by the ‘Mail on Sunday’, as one more link than what seems to be a concerted action plan by the Royal House to clean up the stigma of racism with which Enrique and Meghan They marked the institution and the family, in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, two weeks ago.

The Prince of Wales went two days after the interview to an evangelistic center in North London, with preachers and parishioners mostly of African origin. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a school and ambulance center in Newham in seven days, the East London borough said to contain the greatest human diversity by area in the world.

On Sunday, “The Sunday Times” published a lengthy report on Prince William, contributed by friends and associates of the Duke, describing him on the eve of the 10th anniversary of his marriage to Catherine Middleton. The result is a portrait of a duke comfortable with his family and institutional roles, and resigned that his relationship with his brother will not be soon repaired.

The “Mail on Sunday” did not rule out exclusively, based on a “Royal source”, that “a chief, champion or tsar of diversity” be named in the structure. The initiative is presented as shared by the three palaces that host the respective administrative apparatuses: Buckingham for Queen Elizabeth II, Clarence House for Carlos and Kensignton, working for Guillermo.

“This is an issue (diversity) that has been taken very seriously in all royal houses,” claimed the unidentified source. “We have the policies, procedures and programs, but we have not seen the progress that we would like, and we accept that more needs to be done. We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching this question. The work was already underway for some time and he has the full support of the family.

Anger



The news comes days after an American journalist, a friend of Enrique and Meghan, revealed that the prince spoke with his father and brother after the interview, but that the conversations “were not productive.” The racial issue would have been the biggest impediment, according to the press.

The commitment to new approaches to increase minority representation in the monarchical institution is presented as a plan – the “Mail on Sunday” would have seen the document – but no timetable is announced. A week ago, the media reported that Palacio has hired a lawyer to investigate allegations of mistreatment by at least two employees of the Royal House who were in Meghan’s service. That investigation will conclude next year, they added.

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Prince Philip, who has already recovered from an infection that kept him hospitalized for a month, and the spectacular parades and rituals of the Queen’s official birthday, which does not correspond to the day he was born, are family appointments in the Enrique’s return to the British capital is expected. It is unlikely, however, that the tension will have eased in the next three months.

In William’s portrait by “The Sunday Times,” his aides recounted the prince’s great anger when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their website, “Sussex Royal,” in 2019 without notice. The courtiers forbade them to use the adjective ‘royal’ and they complied, stating that ‘the Monarchy has no jurisdiction’ over the use of the word ‘royal’. And since then, the challenge has been increasing.