Zara Tyndall, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, became a mother for the third time. The birth of his son was announced by Zara’s husband, former captain of the England rugby team Mike Tyndall, on his page in Twitter March 24.

According to the father, the child was born on Sunday, March 21. At birth, he weighed 3750 kg. Representatives of the Tyndall family added that the baby was named Lucas Philip. The kid took 18th place in the line to the throne, as he is the grandson of the only daughter of Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and the only son of Zara.

Thus, the Queen of Great Britain became a great-grandmother for the tenth time. Earlier, on February 9, 2020, Elizabeth II became a great-grandmother for the ninth time – the granddaughter of the Queen, Princess Eugenia of York, announced the birth of her first child.

This is the first child of 30-year-old princess Eugenia. The princess herself occupies the 10th position in the line of succession to the British throne, being the youngest daughter of the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

The son of Princess Eugenie became 11th in the line of succession to the throne.