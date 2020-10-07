The 94-year-old Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip have left, settling in different castles. According to the publication The mirror, they spent the entire quarantine together in Windsor. The couple spent the summer together in the Scottish castle of Balmoral, receiving children, grandchildren and other relatives there. And then we moved from there to Sandringham Palace in Norfolk.

Her Majesty returned to Windsor Castle. The royal court will temporarily be located here, since in the context of the pandemic, this castle is considered safer for Elizabeth than her official London residence – Buckingham Palace. All formal events in the palace with her participation were canceled.

Prince Philip remained at Sandringham. After the Duke of Edinburgh ‘retired’ in 2017 and ceased to perform public duties assigned to him personally as a member of the royal family for health reasons, he spends most of his time at Wood Farm Cottage on the grounds of Sandringham Palace. With his crowned wife, who continues to fulfill her duties as monarch, he did not see very often all this time.

Nevertheless, Elizabeth and Philip maintain a tender attitude towards each other. The Queen still sees her spouse as her support. He gives her the strength to confront problems in the royal family – including the scandal surrounding their middle son Prince Andrew and the move overseas of their grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, with whom Prince Philip is extremely disappointed.

