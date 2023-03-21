It has been a few months since the Queen Elizabeth it has passed away. A moment of strong emotion for the whole world with the British people who rallied around what was the most loved sovereign ever.

In a few days, his son Charles, designated heir to the throne, will be officially crowned king and for the occasion there will be great celebrations throughout the United Kingdom. However, there is one detail that is back in vogue these days and it concerns the handbags owned by Queen Elizabeth.

Source: web

As everyone knows, Elizabeth was a true style icon and in all these years on the throne she has demonstrated it. In addition to her famous hats, Elisabetta could not give up her famous handbags, most of them signed Launer.

It is estimated that the queen owned about 200 of the most varied colors that she combined with her outfits. No one has ever discovered what those handbags contained, but rumors have reported that they were also used to send coded messages to her staff.

It is said that if in the middle of a dinner the queen put her handbag on the table it meant that it was time to go. Otherwise if the bag was moved from the left forearm to the right, then the conversation was not too pleasant.

Many are wondering what happened to these handbags that have become true icons. Well it would seem that some were used by the queen consort Camilla who wore them in some recent releases to complete her outfits. Although there is no certainty the suspicion that the handbags have passed a Camilla it is tall since the models are identical to those worn by Elisabetta. A real honor and responsibility for her who is preparing to become the queen consort.