Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain took part in an official public event for the first time in the past seven months. As the edition writes Express, 94-year-old Elizabeth, accompanied by her grandson Prince William, visited Porton Down, a chemical and biological weapons research center near Salisbury, including the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory.

The Queen and Prince took a tour of the weapons and tactics used in counterintelligence. They also talked to the staff – including those employees who took part in the identification of the nerve agent Novichok after the incident of 2018, when a former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who worked for the British special services, were poisoned.

Elizabeth was in a good mood and, signing the book of visitors, joked: “Well, this proves that we were here, isn’t it?”

Her Majesty was without a protective mask. However, everyone who came into contact with her during her visit (48 people) had previously passed tests for coronavirus.

Elizabeth arrived by helicopter from Windsor Castle and William arrived by car. The last time the Duke of Cambridge accompanied his grandmother to an official event was in 2017.

The queen wore a pink Stewart Parvin cashmere coat and a floral silk dress and a matching hat. The coat was decorated with a gold brooch with diamonds and rubies – a gift from her husband, Prince Philip, which he presented to her in 1966. The look was completed by Elizabeth’s favorite pearl earrings and the invariable handbag from Launer London.

