Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II congratulated her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter, Diana – Lillibit.

The congratulations appeared Sunday night on Buckingham Palace’s Instagram, and read: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lillibet Diana! The Queen and Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate, are very happy with this news.”