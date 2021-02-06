Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the 69th anniversary of her ascension to the throne without much fanfare, today, Saturday, and walked away from the public at Windsor Castle due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On this day in 1952, the Queen ascended the throne on the day of the death of her father, King George VI, on the Twitter account of the royal family.

For the past three decades, the Queen has traveled to Sandringham in eastern England to celebrate Christmas with the family, then resided there until their anniversary on February 6th. But the pandemic disrupted this tradition, and the Queen spent most of the pandemic in Windsor with Prince Philip surrounded by a small group of trusted workers.

Her father, King George VI, died on February 6 in Sandringham, and Elizabeth, then twenty-five years old, became Queen of the country.

And according to the British Press Association, there will be another extra day off next June when the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.