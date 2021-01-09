Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, Buckingham Palace reported.

The monarch is 94 years old and her husband 99 years old. Due to their advanced age, the couple is part of the risk groups that receive the vaccine as a priority in the United Kingdom.

In the country, it has already been administered to almost 1.5 million people since the first preparation was authorized in early December.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A source indicated that the couple had been vaccinated by the royal family doctor, at Windsor Castle, where they live confined.

Usually discreet about her state of health, Isabel II “decided to publish this information to avoid inaccuracies and possible rumors,” he said.

The United Kingdom is the country most affected in Western Europe by the pandemic, with about 80,000 deaths, after the 1,325 deaths announced on Friday.

Due to a locally detected, highly contagious strain, the spread of the pandemic has accelerated again.