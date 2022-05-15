She hadn’t been out in the public eye much since she had to spend a night in hospital in October, but last weekend’s horse show at Windsor Castle didn’t want Queen Elizabeth (96) to miss for anything. Since the Royal Windsor Horse Show was founded 79 years ago, the Queen has not missed one, Reuters reports.
#Queen #Elizabeth #missed #horse #show #years #present
EU EU foreign ministers meet, sanctions and additional aid for Ukraine on display – Live broadcast from press conference at around 7 p.m.
Secretary of State Johanna Sumuvuori (Green) will attend the meeting in place of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green). He intends...
Leave a Reply