Queen drummer Roger Taylor performs at Eurovision

Roger Taylor, drummer for the British rock band Queen, performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The event was broadcast on YouTube-channel Eurovision Song Contest.

He played drums for singer Sam Ryder, who finished second in last year’s competition and is a guest at this year’s event. Eurovision 2023 was held in Liverpool, UK.

The winner of the international music contest “Eurovision-2023” was the Swedish singer Loreen with the song Tattoo. According to the results of voting by the jury and the audience, she scored 583 points. This is the second time the artist has won the competition, having first won in 2012 with the track Euphoria.