One of the premieres of Netflix that promised a lot for this year was that of Queen Cleopatra, a documentary series that would try to faithfully recreate what happened in the Egyptian era, more focused on this deity. However, it seems that things have not gone well for the show, as critics and viewers agree that it is not worth it.

According to information collected on sites such as Rotten Tomatoesthe tape has a score of 10% from specialized critics who come from large media such as Variety among others. For its part, the general public has given it 2%, making it the worst criticized series of the year, although there are still some criticisms that have not added up.

This is the synopsis of the show:

Queen Cleopatra is a documentary series that explores the life of Queen Cleopatra. She is one of the most powerful women in Ancient Egypt, but also one of the most misunderstood. Sadly, her imposing beauty and her long list of romances have always been her two most outstanding qualities. Leaving aside one of her most important virtues, her intelligence.

Editor’s note: Since before its premiere, people were already thinking that it was not a good product, so the result was not surprising as it showed that it is not such a good series. Still, drawing conclusions is a bit far.