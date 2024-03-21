Queen Camilla said this Thursday that her husband, King Charles III, undergoing cancer treatment, “it's very nice”during an official engagement in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

As part of her stay in the city, Camila visited the well-known Arcadia Delicatessen food store, where Shop assistant Brenda Robb gave her a card to give to her husband and wished him a speedy recovery.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Photo:Getty Images Share

Picking her up, the queen, 76, said: “She is doing very well… She was disappointed not to be able to come.”

To another casual comment that sometimes men “aren't the best patients,” Camila responded: “I try to keep it straight.”

It's very good… He was disappointed that he couldn't come.

At another time, the staff at the Coffey butcher shop gave her a package with their star products, including beer sausages, and she said: “I'm taking it to my husband, he will enjoy it to the fullest.”

The queen, who has assumed a good part of the monarchy's commitments in view of the convalescence of Charles III and also of the Princess of Wales, arrived in Belfast on Wednesday, where he had not been since May 2023, when the couple paid a visit after the coronation.

The 75-year-old monarch has been away from public events – although he maintains his office duties – since it was announced on February 6 that he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate at the end of January.

EFE