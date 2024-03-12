A smile, in a moment that was certainly not easy for the English royal family. Queen Camilla couldn't hold back her laughter when she was given the lookalike Barbie doll and she joked that the designers made her look at least 50 years younger. The British sovereign hosted an International Women's Day reception at Buckingham Palace, which was attended by Helen Mirren as president of the Wow – Women of the World organization.

To mark International Day of the Girl, the foundation launched the Wow Girls Festival bus tour of the UK in October, arriving today for its final stop at Buckingham Palace, where the team were welcomed by Queen Camilla who for on the occasion she wore a blue dress and a black cape. Prior to the team's arrival, Wow Global was told how the monarch would dress, so the organization could dress little Barbie in the same way. The designers faithfully recreated Camilla's signature hairstyle and added a Wow Global pin to her cape. As soon as the doll was handed over to her, the queen laughingly exclaimed that she was “brilliant”. «Thank you so much – she added – They have made me about 50 years younger. I'm very, very grateful. Thanks for doing it, she's wonderful.” And turning to the other guests, she added: “You should all have a Barbie!”.