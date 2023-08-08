Queen Bees – Emotions without age: plot, cast, true story and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Queen Bees – Emotions without age is the film broadcast this evening, 8 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1. The film is inspired by a true story. But let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film is the story of Helen Wilson (Ellen Burstyn), an elderly widow who has gained her independence and lives her daily routine serenely. When the house where she lives needs to be renovated, the woman is forced to move for the necessary period to a community for the elderly, the Pine Grove Senior Community. It is initially not easy for her to get used to sharing space with other people, and the internal dynamics of her center throw her off balance. She seems to be back in high school, she has to participate in group activities and courses of various kinds.

But it’s the small group of “bad girls”, always ready to make one between one game of bridge and another, who will manage to get her out of her shell. Helen rediscovers, thanks to her new friends, the joy of sharing her and she has the opportunity to fall in love with her again, after so many years, thanks to the arrival of Dan (James Caan), a new guest at the facility .

Queen Bees – Ageless emotions: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Queen Bees? Starring Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, James Caan, Alec Mapa, French Stewart, Matthew Barnes, Elizabeth Mitchell, Marianne Muellerleile. Directed by Michael Lembeck. A funny and romantic comedy, inspired by the experience of producer Harrison Powell’s grandmother, after moving to a retirement community, as a widow. Below are the actors and their characters interpreted.

Ellen Burstyn (Helen Wilson)

James Caan (Dan Simpson)

Ann-Margret (Margot Clark)

Christopher Lloyd (Arthur Lane)

Jane Curtin (Janet Poindexter)

Loretta Devine (Sally Hanson)

Alec Mapa (Liton Santos)

French Stewart (Ken DeNardo)

Matthew Barnes (Peter Crane)

Ricky Russert (Pablo Leon)

Elizabeth Mitchell (Laura Crane)

Advances

While her home is undergoing renovations after a domestic accident, elderly widow Helen Wilson, a woman who prides herself on her independence, moves, only temporarily, to Pine Grove Senior Community, a nearby senior center. Once inside the structure, she has the opportunity to relate to widows who are still energetic and vital, ruthless bridge tournaments and a bunch of bullying “bad girls”, something she hasn’t dealt with since high school, which makes her long for solitude home. But in a short time, between a flower arranging course and a water aerobics lesson, Helen will discover that she is never too late to make new friends and maybe even to find a new love.

Streaming and TV