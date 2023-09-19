Last night the La Vanguardia awards were presented at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia. Six Catalan personalities were awarded for their work, among them, the businesswoman Sol Daurella, the artist Lita Cabellut and Marc Puig, CEO of the Puig group; but there was an image that, as it could not be otherwise, went viral on the networks in a matter of seconds: Bad Gyal, prize for young international talent, posed next to the hosts of the gala, the Kings of Spain.

The photo went around the networks in a matter of seconds. True to her style, Bad Gyal wore a short, semi-transparent dress, nothing less than an archive piece from Rabanne (which could be seen on the catwalk of next fall’s collections) and which consisted of several set metal pieces that revealed the artist’s body. “Queen Bad Gyal with Letizia”, they joked on Twitter, where they also echoed how the clothing choices of both contrasted. «The game has been passed», they commented online about the daring outfit of the artist.

While Bad Gyal opted for Rabanne, a brand that she has worn on several occasions during her tour, the queen chose a long black boat neck dress printed with subtle golden flowers. It is signed by the Belgian creator Dries van Noten, a designer who has already worn it on other relevant occasions, such as at his first state dinner after confinement, in 2021, there he opted for a dress, also with a floral print but of Asian inspiration.

Curiously, the queen combined the van Noten dress with black high-heeled shoes and a handbag, both from Carolina Herrera. Although they seem very far from each other, Bad Gyal and Letizia’s choices are not so different. Both Rabanne, Herrera and Dries van Noten are firms that belong (along with others such as Nina Ricci and Jean Paul Gaultier) to the Catalan group Puig. The company acquired Dries van Noten in 2018 in an unexpected move, given that the Belgian designer maintains a discreet and independent profile, to develop his line of perfumes and cosmetics. The relationship between Paco Rabanne (although now the name of the brand is just the surname) and Puig is one of the longest in the industry: it dates back to the sixties, when the Catalan family decided to partner with the Spanish designer to start launching a series of best-selling perfumes. It may not be a coincidence that ‘the queens of the night’ have chosen to wear different brands at a gala in which Marc Puig was awarded.